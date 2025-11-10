BMC Elections 2025: Lottery Deciding Reservation Of Wards For SC, ST, OBC And Women To Be Drawn On November 11

BMC to conduct the ward reservation lottery at Bandra’s Balgandharva Rangmandir on Tuesday, setting the stage for Mumbai’s civic elections | FPJ

Mumbai: In a crucial administrative development for the most anticipated BMC elections, the lottery determining the reservation of wards will be drawn on Tuesday, 11 am at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Bandra West.

It will determine which wards will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Women, thereby deciding the fate of the aspirants and giving a shape to the civic poll campaign for all political parties.

Mumbai has a total of 227 civic electoral wards, and as per rules, 27% (61 seats) will be reserved for OBC, 17 seats for SC and two seats for ST. While 50% of the total seats will be reserved for women, including SC, ST and OBC.

Draft Reservation List on November 14, Final on November 28

The BMC administration will submit the lottery result to the state election commission (SEC) on Tuesday itself and a draft ward reservation list will be published on November 14. Citizens can submit their suggestions/objections from November 14 to 20, following which the final ward reservation will be published on November 28.

Lottery Draw to Be Televised Live

The administration informed that the citizens can witness the lottery draw live on BMC’s YouTube channel (@MyBMCMyMumbai) and Hathway Cable Channel No. 26. Citizens can find details on the election ward and filing suggestions/objections on BMC’s official website https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlBMCGE2025.

First Election Under New Reservation Rotation Framework

Notably, this will be the first election under the new reservation rotation framework announced by the state urban development department (UDD). On October 9, the UDD had issued BMC- Manner of Allotment and Rotation of Reservation of Seats of Councillors in Wards) Rules, 2025. As per the fresh rules, the wards with the highest population of SC, ST, OBC and Women will be prioritised for reservation.

The move by the state government also carries political weight and can potentially change the civic electoral map of Mumbai, as the parties with strong support from specific communities may benefit in the wards where they already have a strong voter base.

BMC Elections Expected in Mid-January 2026

The long-pending BMC elections are expected to be held in mid-January 2026, along with 28 other municipal corporation polls. The last BMC elections were held in February 2017 and the corporators' term ended in 2022. Since then, the richest civic body of India has been under administrative rule.

The SEC recently announced the schedule for all municipal councils and nagar panchayat elections, which will be held on December 2. As per the Supreme Court order, the SEC has to conclude all local bodies elections in Maharashtra by January 31, 2026. The schedule for the 29 municipal corporation polls is yet to be announced.

