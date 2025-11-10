Mumbai Civic Health: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Slams KEM Hospital Over Mismanagement; FPJ’s 'Ailing Hospital' Series Had Flagged Issues | VIDEO

State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspects KEM Hospital, exposing serious lapses in services and warning officials of strict action if conditions do not improve. | X - MPLodha

Mumbai: An inspection by state cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at KEM Hospital, Parel, on Monday exposed severe lapses in patient services and hospital administration. Lodha confronted the hospital administration after finding patients and relatives waiting for two to three hours just to complete registration. In its Ailing Hospital series, the Free Press Journal had highlighted all these issues raised by Lodha.

He issued a stern warning that if services do not improve by next week, he will revisit the hospital and initiate strict action against responsible officials.

Patients Raise Alarming Concerns Over Poor Facilities and Delays

During the inspection, patients and relatives detailed multiple grievances, including overcrowded registration areas without basic ventilation, frequent lift failures in the 13-storey building, and alleged links between hospital officials and private diagnostic centres.

They claimed even basic blood tests were being directed to private labs and reported long waiting periods for key diagnostics — MRI slots booked until March 2026 and CT scans until January 2026.

के.ई.एम. रुग्णालयात डॉक्टरांना डे-केअर परवान्यासाठी सुद्धा दलाली मुळे वरचे २५ लाख रुपये मोजावे लागतात, ही अतिशय लज्जास्पद बाब आहे. सदर उदाहरणे लक्षात घेऊन मी मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी यांना तातडीने कारवाई करण्याची विनंती करणार आहे. येथील नागरिकांना दिलासा आणि… pic.twitter.com/JlspTGLGXz — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) November 10, 2025

Minister Questions ₹556-Crore Registration System, Flags Middlemen Nexus

Lodha also raised concerns about middlemen allegedly pushing patients to private labs and questioned why the BMC’s ₹556-crore computerised registration system remains non-functional.

Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, Dean of the hospital, cited manpower shortages, but the minister directed immediate implementation of an efficient system ensuring registration within 30 minutes.

नागरिकांनी उपस्थित केलेल्या समस्या लक्षात घेऊन आज के.ई.एम. रुग्णालयास भेट दिली



- येथील ढिसाळ व्यवस्थापनामुळे रुग्णांना होत असलेला त्रास अतिशय गंभीर आहे. घोटाळे, भ्रष्टाचार दलालशाहीमुळे येथील रुग्णसेवा बाधित झाली आहे.

- सिटी स्कॅन, एमआरआय यासारखी अत्यावश्यक वैद्यकीय उपकरणे… pic.twitter.com/Pu4QKqVIfs — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) November 10, 2025

Brokerage in Medical Administration Exposed

He further highlighted how brokerage networks have infiltrated medical administration, citing an instance where a person named Khan allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh from doctors returning from abroad after completing medical education to facilitate registration of their daycare centres.

Also Watch:

Lodha said the party ruling the BMC for the past 25 years had built such a corrupt network, depriving citizens of their rightful services. He added that he will bring these issues to the attention of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that this entrenched system of corruption will be dismantled under Chief Minister Fadnavis’s leadership.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/