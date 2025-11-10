Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities

Emirates celebrates 40 years of operations in India, reaffirming commitment to invest in advanced aircraft, premium services, and enhanced cargo capabilities | Representational Image

Mumbai: Emirates commemorated four decades of operations to India and connecting the nation to global opportunities. Over a span of 40 years, Emirates has carried over 24 million passengers between Dubai (DXB) and Mumbai (BOM) on more than 95,000 flights in both directions, and more than 15 million passengers between Dubai (DXB) and Delhi (DEL) on 60,000 flights.

From its inaugural services to India on 25 October 1985, Emirates has evolved to become one of the country’s most prominent international carriers offering seamless connectivity via Dubai, award‑winning hospitality, and enduring commercial ties.

Today, Emirates serves nine gateways across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram operating 167 weekly flights to Dubai and onward to its global network.

Emirates Reaffirms Commitment to India

Mohammad Sarhan, vice president at Emirates for India and Nepal, said, “We are humbled by the continued trust that Indian travellers have placed in Emirates over the decades. From the very beginning, our promise has been to deliver world‑class service, seamless connectivity, and a superior flying experience. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering on this promise to our customers by continuously innovating to maintain our position as the airline of choice for millions of travellers while also deepening our relationship with India."

Gateway to the World for Generations of Indian Travellers

Emirates is known to make Dubai a a gateway to discover the world for generations of Indian travellers. From Mumbai, popular onward connections over the past year included New York, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Toronto, Seattle, Manchester, London Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Inbound flows into Mumbai via Dubai prominently originated in New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas–Fort Worth, Boston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Toronto, Manchester, London Heathrow, and Johannesburg.

Similarly, from Delhi, travellers connected to Seattle, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Montreal, Manchester, Boston, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Houston.

Inbound to Delhi over Dubai included Seattle, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Montreal, London Heathrow, Washington D.C., Manchester, Dallas Fort Worth, and Boston.

Emirates SkyCargo Strengthens Trade Links

Emirates SkyCargo has transported around 7 lakh tonnes of exports and imports between India and the world in the last five years. Key commodities have included pharmaceuticals, perishables and other cargo, supporting businesses in reaching new markets efficiently and reliably.

Investing in India’s Aviation Future

According to Emirates, it is continuing to invest in India by deploying its latest aircraft, enhanced cargo capabilities, and product innovation. This includes milestones such as the introduction of its flagship A380 aircraft to Mumbai in 2014 and to Bengaluru in 2022, the rollout of Premium Economy to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on a mix of aircraft in its fleet and the deployment of the latest A350 aircraft on Republic Day this year in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It aims to remain a vital partner of India with one of the youngest wide‑body fleets and a network spanning six continents.

