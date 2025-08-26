 Emirates Enhances Mumbai-Dubai Services With Airbus A350 & Boeing 777; Offering 22 Weekly Premium Economy Flights
Emirates is enhancing its Mumbai-Dubai services starting October 26, 2025, by introducing Airbus A350 and retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft. The EK504/505 flights will feature Premium Economy, refreshed interiors, and more consistent experiences, with 22 weekly flights available.

Dhairya Gajara Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Emirates, one of the world's leading airlines, has announced a significant upgrade to its flights to and from Mumbai. Starting October 26, 2025, Emirates will deploy its latest Airbus A350 and retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring the highly acclaimed Premium Economy product, on its Mumbai-Dubai route.

Passengers traveling on Emirates' EK504/505 flights from Mumbai to Dubai will enjoy enhanced comfort, refreshed interiors, and a more consistent experience across the airline's global network. The retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft will offer 22 weekly flights with Premium Economy and upgraded Business Class cabins.

Emirates introduces Premium Economy on flights to/from Mumbai, enhancing passenger comfort. Features include more legroom and seat recline for increased comfort, gourmet dining with fine wines catering to dietary preferences, and priority boarding for a smoother experience. This move addresses the rising demand for premium travel, meeting passenger expectations for a more luxurious flying experience.

By the end of 2025, Emirates aims to offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across 68 cities, providing passengers with more options for comfort and convenience. Passengers can book their flights on Emirates' website, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, or through online and offline travel agents.

Emirates' commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences is evident in its ongoing retrofit program. With 67 aircraft already refurbished and a plan to retrofit 219 aircraft, including 110 A380s and 109 Boeing 777s, Emirates is dedicated to offering its passengers the best possible flying experience.

The introduction of Premium Economy on Emirates' flights to and from Mumbai is a significant development for passengers and reflects the airline's commitment to excellence. With its focus on comfort, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Emirates is poised to continue delivering exceptional travel experiences to its passengers.

