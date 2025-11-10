 Palghar News: Vasai Man Booked For Organising Mahotsav Without Permission
Palghar News: Vasai Man Booked For Organising Mahotsav Without Permission

According to police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. on November 9 at Jadhav Lawns in Vasai (West). Police constable Rajesh Shankar Chendke (32), attached to the Manikpur Police Station, was on patrol duty when he noticed a public event being held at the venue.

Megha Parmar
Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Palghar News: Vasai Man Booked For Organising Mahotsav Without Permission | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: The Manikpur Police have registered a case against a 55-year-old man for allegedly organising the Vasai Mahotsav event without obtaining the necessary permissions from government or municipal authorities.

Unauthorised Event at Vasai Venue

According to police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. on November 9 at Jadhav Lawns in Vasai (West). Police constable Rajesh Shankar Chendke (32), attached to the Manikpur Police Station, was on patrol duty when he noticed a public event being held at the venue.

Organiser Identified as Dahisar Resident

Upon inquiry, it was found that the event was being conducted by Sanjay Mahonlal Agarwal (55), a resident of Ashtavinayak Chawl, N Park, Raul Pada, Dahisar (East), Mumbai. Police said Agarwal had not obtained any written permission from the government or the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to organise the festival.

Case Registered Under BNS Section 223

Based on the findings, a case was registered against Agarwal under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of lawful government orders.

Hundreds Of Mumbaikars Step Out To Read Their Favourite Books Over The Weekend At Mumbai LitFest...
Investigation Underway

The complaint was lodged by constable Chendke, and the investigation is being carried out by Police Constable Ranjitsingh Rajput under the supervision of API Jagdish Valvi and Senior PI Durga Chaudhary of the Manikpur Police Station.

Police stated that the report was filed immediately after confirming the unauthorized event. No prior criminal record or preventive action was found against the accused.

