Hundreds Of Mumbaikars Step Out To Read Their Favourite Books Over The Weekend At Mumbai LitFest 2025

By: Anita Aikara | November 10, 2025
Mumbaikars showed up in large numbers for the Mumbai Bookies session over the weekend at NCPA
All pics: Kind courtesy Mumbai Bookies/Instagram
Shantanu Naidu spent some quality time with his favourite book, basking in the lovely November sun
Book lovers engrossed reading books
Kids enjoyed a reading session with their moms in the park
What started as an experiment has now turned into a movement of sorts for Mumbai Bookies
Some people also chose ebooks over physical copies
This session is proof that silent reading sessions are becoming the next big thing in Mumbai
Whatever your style, a book in hand is always a cool option