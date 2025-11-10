Hundreds Of Mumbaikars Step Out To Read Their Favourite Books Over The Weekend At Mumbai LitFest 2025

By: Anita Aikara | November 10, 2025

Mumbaikars showed up in large numbers for the Mumbai Bookies session over the weekend at NCPA

All pics: Kind courtesy Mumbai Bookies/Instagram

Shantanu Naidu spent some quality time with his favourite book, basking in the lovely November sun

Book lovers engrossed reading books

Kids enjoyed a reading session with their moms in the park

What started as an experiment has now turned into a movement of sorts for Mumbai Bookies

Some people also chose ebooks over physical copies

This session is proof that silent reading sessions are becoming the next big thing in Mumbai

Whatever your style, a book in hand is always a cool option