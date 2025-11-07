Commuter Groups Slam 'Illegal' Railway Strike In Mumbai; Demand ESMA Action And Fresh Probe Into Mumbra, Sandhurst Railway Accidents

Mumbai commuters demand justice, accountability, and strict action under ESMA after sudden railway strike halts suburban services. | ANI

The agitation by railway employees that disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services on Thursday has sparked outrage among commuter associations, who have condemned the strike as illegal and demanded strict action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). Commuter groups are now also demanding a transparent probe into the Mumbra incident and Thursday’s rail accident, in which two people died and three were injured, as well as strict action against those responsible for paralyzing the city’s lifeline.

‘Strike Illegal And Irresponsible’: Commuter Leaders

Madhu Kotian, President of the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, criticized the railway worker union’s actions, calling the disruption “illegal and irresponsible.” He said, “The railway union’s agitation was illegal. They illegally stopped local trains for hours. ESMA should be applied to the agitators.” Kotian also accused the union of unfairly targeting commuters, who had no role in the ongoing Mumbra investigation. “Whenever anything happens to a railway employee, the union reacts immediately. Why did they target commuters?” he asked.

He further alleged that railway authorities routinely ignore commuter safety concerns. “Whenever an accident occurs, the railway forms a committee comprising only senior officers. No one questions their reports, and they always protect their employees,” Kotian added.

‘Public Was Targeted’: Pravasi Sangh

Echoing similar sentiments, Siddhesh Desai, Vice President of the Mumbai Pravasi Sangh, said, “Everyone has a right to protest, but during Thursday’s agitation, the railway employees’ union targeted the public. They stopped essential services, yet no one was arrested.” Desai pointed out that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had filed an FIR in the Mumbra incident based on a report by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). “The railway is trying to hide something and put pressure on the GRP,” he alleged. Desai added that his organization, the Mumbai Pravasi Sangh, is planning to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue.

‘Engineers Responsible For Mumbra Tragedy’

Lata Argade, Secretary of the Suburban Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, also demanded legal action against the agitators. “Our organization met the Divisional Railway Manager and the General Manager, demanding that a case be filed against the agitators. The preliminary investigation regarding the Mumbra incident might reveal many things. The engineers were responsible, and instead of cooperating, they started an agitation,” she said.

Lata Argade further added that she wants a fresh investigation of the Mumbai rail tragedy by a retired judge, and also wants a job for a relative of the deceased in the Mumbai accident.

"It is absolutely incorrect. The committee appointed by the railways to look into the incident should present its impartial report, and then action should be taken based on that. Going on a sudden strike is irresponsible and cruel," said Rishi Aggrawal, a transport expert.

Jitendra Vishe, General Secretary of the Railways Passengers Association Federation, said, “The Railways must ensure smooth and uninterrupted travel for all passengers. Strict action should be taken against those who stopped the train and disrupted services.”

Similarly, Mansoor Darvesh, a commuter rights activist, stated, “The authorities seem to be taking passengers for granted and resorting to emotional blackmail to press their demands. Such actions are unacceptable and set a wrong precedent. The railway authorities should take firm action against those responsible.”

Passenger activist and rail accident victim Samir Zaveri said, "The Government Railway Police has registered an FIR, supported by prima facie evidence, against two railway engineers in connection with the tragic deaths of five passengers during the incident that occurred at Mumbra on June 9. While there are legal remedies available for the accused to challenge the criminal charges through due court procedures, on November 6, 2025, members of the Railway Employees Union organized a protest and obstructed the departure of suburban trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for approximately one hour in an attempt to exert pressure on the authorities."

Zaveri further added, "This illegal disruption resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two passengers and injuries to three others near Sandhurst Road Railway Station. The railway administration should fix accountability for this misconduct and take strict departmental action, including dismissal from service, against those responsible for organizing and participating in the unlawful protest that endangered public safety. Furthermore, the Railway Police need to register an FIR under relevant criminal laws, including provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), against the railway employees responsible for holding up train operations."

Commuters Demand Safety, Accountability

Regular commuters also expressed anger over the repeated accidents and poor safety measures. Megha Sood, who travels daily from Dombivli to South Mumbai, said, “Travelling by train, especially on the Central line, is very difficult. People are dying, yet the railway authorities don’t seem to be taking it seriously. I demand a fair investigation into both the Mumbra and Sandhurst Road incidents.”

Commuter Rakesh Sherlekar, who travels daily from Badlapur to CSMT, questioned the railway’s preparedness and accountability. “People have been dying while travelling by train, but the railway administration is not taking it seriously. Even a delay of just two minutes can create chaos as crowds swell on platforms,” he said.

Thursday’s agitation, triggered by an FIR filed against railway engineers in connection with the Mumbra mishap, brought Central Railway services to a halt, stranding thousands of passengers.

Railway’s Response

However, when contacted, a senior railway official stated that although the workers were upset for certain reasons, they were able to resolve the issue promptly through discussion.

According to sources, over the past few decades, motormen have repeatedly resorted to such actions, often with the aim of protecting their interests. However, keeping in mind the unity of the workers, the railway administration thinks carefully several times before taking any strict measures.