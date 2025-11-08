Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies & Haze; Air Quality Improves, Overall AQI In Moderate Range At 79

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Saturday morning to sunny skies masked by a thick layer of smog, leaving its iconic skyline blurred and hazy. From Marine Drive to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a grey veil hung over the city, signalling a return of pollution after a brief spell of cleaner air.

#WATCH Mumbai: A layer of smog blankets the city. Visuals from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/GBw9HpbjDw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that although clear skies would persist through the day, visibility had dropped in the early hours due to the smog. Temperatures are expected to remain stable, with daytime highs around 31°C and minimums near 22°C.

Just earlier this week, Mumbaikars enjoyed crisp, cleaner air following a short but intense spell of rain, which had temporarily washed away pollutants and offered relief from humidity. However, the respite proved short-lived as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted dramatically, reaching an alarming 263 on Friday, categorised as unhealthy.

AQI Improves Compared To Yesterday

In a welcome shift, air quality showed improvement on Saturday, according to data from AQI.in. The city’s overall AQI dropped to 79, placing it in the moderate category. While haze remained visible, the reduced pollution levels brought some relief to residents after Friday’s severe smog.

Among monitoring stations, Colaba recorded the highest AQI at 98, followed by Bandra East (97) and Wadala Truck Terminal (95), all still in the moderate range. Other areas such as BKC (93) and Bhandup West (88) also reported readings that, while not ideal, marked a clear improvement from the previous day.

Relatively cleaner air was detected in a few western suburbs. Parel-Bhoiwada reported an AQI of 67, while Jogeshwari (70), Bandra (72), Juhu (72), and Malad West (72) all fell within the moderate bracket. This widespread dip in particulate matter levels suggests a temporary but positive change in local weather conditions and wind movement that helped disperse pollutants.

According to AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 are considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and anything above 200 “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

