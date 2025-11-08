Thane Police Arrest Man Running Fake Gold And Toy Currency Racket; Accused Duped Victims With Promises Of Quick Profits

The Thane police have arrested a man accused of cheating people by luring them with promises of quick profits and selling gold at throwaway prices, while actually using toy currency notes and fake gold bars in the scam. |

Mumbai: The Thane police have arrested a man accused of cheating people by luring them with promises of quick profits and selling gold at throwaway prices, while actually using toy currency notes and fake gold bars in the scam. The accused, identified as Sanjaykumar Pakodilal Bharti, 43, a resident of Yashwant Chawl, Padmanagar, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, was arrested by the Kapurbawdi police during a trap operation.

Victim Alerts Police After Dubious Triple-Money Offer

According to police officials, the complainant Nitesh Harishchandra Shelke was approached by a person who promised to triple his money within three weeks offering Rs3 lakh in return for Rs1 lakh. Suspicious of the deal, Shelke alerted the Kapurbawdi police, who registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and launched an investigation.

Acting on a tip-off from Shelke, police laid a trap near Global Hospital, Saket–Balkum Road, Thane, on November 3 around 2 p.m. When the suspect arrived to exchange toy notes for real currency, officers caught Bharti red-handed. His accomplice, however, managed to flee the scene.

During the search, police seized a large quantity of toy currency bundles and gold-like metal biscuits resembling genuine gold bars. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam (Zone V, Wagle Estate) confirmed the seizure and stated that these materials were intended for cheating unsuspecting victims.

Toy Notes, Fake Gold Used to Dupe Victims

Investigations revealed that the gang would pack toy notes clearly marked “For School Project Use Only” and “Bachon Ka Bank” into bundles with real Rs500 notes placed at the top and bottom to make them appear genuine. Victims were also duped with fake gold biscuits marked “Suisse 100g Fine Gold 999.9”.

Police believe the accused and his accomplices have cheated several others using similar methods. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding suspects and identify more victims.

From Bharti’s possession, police recovered:

1. 360 bundles of fake Rs500 notes (each bundle containing 100 notes)

2. 38 yellow metal bars resembling gold biscuits

3. A black Honda Unicorn motorcycle (MH-03 DAF-6202)

