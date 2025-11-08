 Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Property Auction After Recovering ₹25 Crore From Defaulters; To Prepare New List For Recovery
Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Property Auction After Recovering ₹25 Crore From Defaulters; To Prepare New List For Recovery

The BMC has postponed the online auction that was scheduled for November 6 for five properties after four of the defaulters cleared their dues amounting to Rs 25 crore. After successfully recovering the pending dues of the first list of defaulters the civic body is now preparing a list of another seven defaulters whose properties will be put up for auction.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:06 AM IST
article-image
BMC recovers ₹25 crore in pending property taxes after four defaulters clear dues, postpones auction of remaining property | File Photo

Four Properties Cleared Dues After Public Notice

On October 1, the BMC issued a public notice announcing the auction of five immovable properties due to non-payment of property taxes. One of these — a Vile Parle property with outstanding dues and penalties amounting to Rs 19.36 crore — settled its dues immediately after the notice. The remaining four properties, comprising land parcels, shops, and a residential house, were scheduled to go under the hammer on October 29.

Extension Helped Civic Body Recover More Dues

However, after receiving no bids for the listed properties, the BMC extended the auction deadline by a week. The extension turned out to be beneficial for the civic body, as the owners of three properties — located in Chunabhatti, Borivali, and Chembur — subsequently cleared their dues.

Now, only one property remains for auction — a residential-cum-commercial unit on Abdul Rehman Street, with a base price of Rs 26.01 crore and a total area of 1,648 sq. metres.

Next List Of Seven Defaulters Being Prepared

"Since only one property remains for auction, it is unnecessary to hold the auction and spend civic funds on it. Moreover, no bids have been received for the property so far. We are now in the process of preparing another list of defaulters after scrutinising whether there are any litigations on these properties of those who are yet to clear their dues. Based on our current experience, we hope the next group of defaulters will also come forward to settle their pending taxes after receiving notices,” said a senior civic official.

article-image

City’s Pending Property Tax Dues Stand At ₹22,000 Crore

The last property auction took place around four decades ago. Meanwhile, the city’s cumulative outstanding property tax dues have soared to Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years, with some cases dating back to 2010.

