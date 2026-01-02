Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s Nomination Rejected In Vashi Ward 17-A Over Unauthorised Construction

BJP candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s nomination from Vashi’s Ward 17-A was rejected during scrutiny for the Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 over unauthorised construction | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 02: One of the significant outcomes of the scrutiny process for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26 was the rejection of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate’s nomination from the Vashi division. The scrutiny process was completed on Wednesday, December 31.

Objection raised during scrutiny

The nomination of Nilesh Chhaburav Bhojane, BJP candidate from Ward No. 17-A, was declared invalid following an objection raised by Shiv Sena district chief Kishor Patkar. The decision has assumed political significance, as it is the only nomination rejected from the Vashi division during scrutiny.

Allegations of unauthorised construction

As per the official order issued by the Election Decision Officer, Bhojane had filed his nomination on December 30, 2025. During scrutiny, a written objection was submitted alleging that the candidate had carried out unauthorised construction.

Both the complainant and the candidate appeared before the Election Decision Officer at 2.30 pm along with supporting documents. Bhojane presented his defence through a legal representative. To verify the allegations, an objective report was sought from the Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation’s ‘C’ Division.

Inspection confirms violations

Based on the inspection report of the Junior Engineer (Encroachment), the Election Officer found that unauthorised construction had indeed been carried out.

Records further revealed that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier issued a notice to Bhojane on February 24, 2025, under Section 53(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, in connection with the said unauthorised construction.

Official order issued under MMC Act

Invoking the provisions of Section 10 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, Election Decision Officer Pritilata Kaurthi formally declared Bhojane’s nomination invalid. The order applies to Wards 16, 17 and 18 under the Vashi division.

Only rejection in Vashi division

Out of 102 nomination papers filed from the Vashi division, 101 were declared valid, with Bhojane’s being the sole rejection. Election officials confirmed that the rejection was based strictly on documentary evidence and statutory provisions.

Impact on Ward 17-A contest

With the scrutiny process concluded, the rejection has altered the electoral dynamics in Ward 17-A, where the BJP candidate is now out of the race. Further clarity on the electoral contest is expected after the completion of the withdrawal process in the coming days.

