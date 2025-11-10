Palghar Civic Development: MLA Vilas Tare Launches Major Road Repair And Restoration Initiative in Vasai-Virar’s Ward F Areas; Citizens Express Relief

MLA Vilas Tare inaugurates VVCMC’s major road repair and restoration drive in Vasai-Virar’s Ward F areas, addressing long-pending civic demands | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: Responding to long-pending public demands, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has officially launched a major initiative to repair potholes, carry out patchwork, and restore damaged roads across several areas under Ward Committee F jurisdiction. The initiative was inaugurated by MLA Vilas Tare, known for his development-focused and citizen-centric approach.

The inauguration ceremonies were held at several key locations, including Sopara Phata, Dhaniv Baug, Goraipada, Santosh Bhavan, Nav Jeevan, Sativali Phata, and Gokhivare. Municipal officials confirmed that similar works will commence in other sub-divisions in the coming days. The initiative aims to address post-monsoon road damage, heavy traffic congestion, and the rising number of commuter complaints.

MLA Tare: “No Compromise in Quality”

Speaking at the event, Tare said, “Vasai-Virar is one of the fastest-growing suburban regions, and roads are the backbone of our city’s daily life. We will not tolerate any compromise in quality. Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure durable and high-standard work.” He added that road restoration projects would continue in phases across the city and that all citizen complaints had been addressed on priority.

Highlighting the urgency of the work, he said, “We have approved these projects without delay to ease the hardships faced by daily commuters, students, workers, and transport operators after the monsoon. Improving the city’s infrastructure without unnecessary delays is our firm commitment.”

Citizens Welcome the Move

The initiative has been widely welcomed by residents, auto-rickshaw drivers, and public transport users. Locals expressed satisfaction that long-pending works had finally commenced.

“We’re relieved that repairs have begun. The MLA’s consistent follow-up has ensured long-awaited improvements in our area,” said one resident.

Citizens also believe that the ongoing projects will help improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and positively impact the overall quality of life in the region.

Senior Leaders and Civic Officials Attend the Event

The event was attended by Deputy District Chief Diwakar Singh, Nalasopara City Chief Gopal Kolhe Patil, Boisar Assembly Coordinator Sanjay Bihari, BJP District Vice Presidents Sanjeev Srivastava and Vikas Singh, Mandal General Secretary Rambriksh Yadav, Rajeev Ratan Mishra, Rajeev Patil, and several senior civic officials including Additional Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sawant, City Engineer Pradeep Pachange, and Executive Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni. Municipal engineers, local leaders, social organizations, women’s groups, youth members, and a large number of citizens were also present.

Municipal officers and contractors have been directed to carry out on-site quality inspections to ensure the durability and efficiency of the roadwork.

Future Development Plans

Emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in urban growth, Tare announced that several upcoming projects are in the pipeline — including road network strengthening, new road widening works, drainage upgrades, improved street lighting, pedestrian pathways, and traffic management systems — all aimed at enhancing citizen convenience and long-term city development.

