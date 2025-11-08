Mass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic Polls

BVA candidate Hitendra Thakur (R), BJP candidate Sneha Dube Pandit (R) |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major pre-election political shift, several hundred workers from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and Shiv Sena (UBT) formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The induction, held at the party’s Mumbai headquarters, marks a key moment in the run-up to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections.

Senior Leaders Welcome New Entrants

The joining ceremony was presided over by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, who personally welcomed the new members into the BJP fold.

Addressing the gathering, Chavan said the inclusion of local leaders and workers from Vasai and Boisar would strengthen the BJP’s grassroots network across the Palghar region.

“Their experience and connect with the people will help us expand our presence in Vasai-Virar,” he remarked.

Echoing his views, MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit said the new entrants’ decision demonstrated the growing faith in the BJP’s leadership and governance model.

Civic Elections Around the Corner

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections are likely to be announced within the next two to three months, and political activity has surged as major parties gear up for the contest. With this latest wave of inductions, the BJP appears poised to make significant inroads into a region traditionally dominated by the BVA.