 Mass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic Polls

Mass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic Polls

Addressing the gathering, Chavan said the inclusion of local leaders and workers from Vasai and Boisar would strengthen the BJP’s grassroots network across the Palghar region.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
BVA candidate Hitendra Thakur (R), BJP candidate Sneha Dube Pandit (R) |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major pre-election political shift, several hundred workers from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and Shiv Sena (UBT) formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The induction, held at the party’s Mumbai headquarters, marks a key moment in the run-up to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections.

Senior Leaders Welcome New Entrants

The joining ceremony was presided over by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, who personally welcomed the new members into the BJP fold.

Addressing the gathering, Chavan said the inclusion of local leaders and workers from Vasai and Boisar would strengthen the BJP’s grassroots network across the Palghar region.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces
Spider-Man On Court! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd With Phenomenal Point & Cool Celebration During Hellenic Championship Final; Video
Spider-Man On Court! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd With Phenomenal Point & Cool Celebration During Hellenic Championship Final; Video
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured
Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

“Their experience and connect with the people will help us expand our presence in Vasai-Virar,” he remarked.

Read Also
Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
article-image

Echoing his views, MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit said the new entrants’ decision demonstrated the growing faith in the BJP’s leadership and governance model.

Civic Elections Around the Corner

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections are likely to be announced within the next two to three months, and political activity has surged as major parties gear up for the contest. With this latest wave of inductions, the BJP appears poised to make significant inroads into a region traditionally dominated by the BVA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After...

Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After...

Jerry Pinto Launches 'A Good Life' At Mumbai LitFest 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Jim Sarbh Read Excerpts...

Jerry Pinto Launches 'A Good Life' At Mumbai LitFest 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Jim Sarbh Read Excerpts...

Mumbai DRI Seizes Mounted Leopard Skin Trophy In Bhopal Raid; 3 Detained In Crackdown On Illegal...

Mumbai DRI Seizes Mounted Leopard Skin Trophy In Bhopal Raid; 3 Detained In Crackdown On Illegal...

Mass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic...

Mass Defection In Palghar: Hundreds From BVA And Shiv Sena (UBT) Join BJP Ahead Of Vasai-Virar Civic...

Mumbai News: 'Over 90,000 Stray Dogs In City But Only 8 Shelters,' Say BMC Officials After Supreme...

Mumbai News: 'Over 90,000 Stray Dogs In City But Only 8 Shelters,' Say BMC Officials After Supreme...