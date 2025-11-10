Thane News: Nearly 695 Quintals Of Ration Rice Seized In Shahapur, Owner Booked For Black-Marketing | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a significant crackdown, the police in Shahapur have unearthed nearly 695 quintals of ration rice stored in a private warehouse. The stock, originally meant for distribution through ration shops, was seized and the warehouse owner has been booked for alleged black-marketing.

The discovery came after officials traced a truck loaded with 165 quintals of grains en route from a government godown in Bhiwandi to a ration shop in Aghai village, Shahapur taluka. The truck was found parked at the private warehouse when supply officials raised the alert.

Also Watch

Acting on the tip-off, officials along with the tahsildar and supply inspectors, conducted a raid at the warehouse. They found invoices and storage records that showed a mismatch between the stock recorded and the actual quantity present. During the inspection, the excess 695 quintals of rice, labelled as government-subsidised F-R-K rice, were discovered. The warehouse has been sealed and the owner, identified as Ramesh Agrawal, is now under investigation.

The local police have said that this incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of the ration supply chain and the rights of the poor to access subsidised food grains. “Those who control the government supply but divert it for profit betray the trust of the poorest,” a senior officer commented.

An investigation is now underway to trace the chain of supply from the Bhiwandi godown to the warehouse and to determine whether local ration shop dealers or transport contractors were involved, according to report by Loksatta. The district administration has directed stricter monitoring of storage facilities and transport vehicles carrying ration stock to ensure transparency and protect beneficiary rights.

Local residents welcomed the action but said the incident had shaken their faith in the system. Many ration-card holders in Shahapur said they live in constant fear of denial of essential food grains due to such black-market diversions. Authorities say the seized rice will be brought back into the public distribution system after necessary verification and legal formalities are completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/