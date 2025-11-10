 Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Elections Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Elections Across State

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar Panchayat Elections Across State

The process of filing nominations for the elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra began on Monday. The State Election Commission stated that the number of nominations filed on Day 1 will be known by late evening.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Nomination process begins across Maharashtra for municipal council and nagar panchayat elections scheduled on December 2 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 10: The process of filing nominations for the elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra began on Monday. The State Election Commission stated that the number of nominations filed on Day 1 will be known by late evening.

The last date for filing nominations for the December 2 elections is November 17, and the forms will be scrutinised on November 18. November 21 is the deadline to withdraw nominations, where there is no appeal and November 25 in case of appeals.

Polling will be held through EVMs to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, and counting of votes will be held on December 3.

As many as 1.07 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. A nagar parishad or municipal council administers smaller urban areas. It is responsible for local governance and urban development.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties
PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties
Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Female Fan Goes Berserk To Meet Him; Actor Hugs & Clicks Picture With Her - Watch Video
Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Female Fan Goes Berserk To Meet Him; Actor Hugs & Clicks Picture With Her - Watch Video
Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under Indian Railways’ Operation 'Amanat'
Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under Indian Railways’ Operation 'Amanat'

Understanding the Local Governance Structure

A nagar panchayat is a form of urban local governance for areas in transition from rural to urban, with a population between 12,000 and 40,000.

Division-Wise Breakdown of Councils and Nagar Panchayats

The division-wise break-up of municipal councils and nagar panchayats is: Konkan - 27, Nashik - 49, Pune - 60, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 52, Amravati - 45 and Nagpur - 55.

Political Parties Finalising Alliances

Political parties are in the midst of finalising their alliances and the number of local bodies they would contest in alliance or separately.

All eyes are on Konkan, where the possibility of an alliance of non-BJP parties against Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane is being considered for the Kankavli Nagar Panchayat.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Key Highlights Of State Election Commission's Press Conference...
article-image

While in Nashik, the local Congress unit wants an alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. However, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal is against the move.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under...

Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under...

Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation

Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar...

Palghar Civic Development: MLA Vilas Tare Launches Major Road Repair And Restoration Initiative in...

Palghar Civic Development: MLA Vilas Tare Launches Major Road Repair And Restoration Initiative in...

Thane News: Nearly 695 Quintals Of Ration Rice Seized In Shahapur, Owner Booked For Black-Marketing

Thane News: Nearly 695 Quintals Of Ration Rice Seized In Shahapur, Owner Booked For Black-Marketing