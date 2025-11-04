Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Key Highlights Of State Election Commission's Press Conference Held Today | VIDEO

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Key Highlights Of State Election Commission Press Conference Held Today | VIDEO | Newsonair

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across the state will be held on December 2, 2025. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare made the announcement during a press conference in Mumbai, ending months of speculation over the long-pending local body polls.

Waghmare said that the counting of votes will take place on December 3. However, no announcement was made regarding elections for the 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), or the 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis, where polls are still pending.

Nomination Process to Begin on November 10

According to the Election Commission, the nomination process will begin on November 10. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on November 18, and the final date for withdrawal is November 21. The elections will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Over One Crore Eligible Voters Across 13,000 Polling Stations

The elections will decide 6,859 members and 288 municipal council presidents across the participating bodies. There are 13,355 polling stations and a total of 1.07 crore eligible voters. More than 66,000 staff members will be deployed to conduct the elections.

Updated Voter Rolls and Digital Facilities for Candidates

The Commission clarified that the polls will be held as per the electoral rolls updated till October 31, 2025. A booth-wise voter list will be published on November 7. Candidates will be allowed to file nominations online, and each candidate can contest in up to four wards. The submission of a caste validity certificate or its receipt will be mandatory.

Mobile App for Voter and Candidate Information

The State Election Commission also announced that it will launch a mobile application to provide complete information about candidates and voters.

In Line with Supreme Court Directions

These elections follow Supreme Court's directions to hold local body polls in Maharashtra before January 31, 2025. The announcement marks an important step toward restoring elected representation in urban and semi-urban regions of the state.

