‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram In Schools |

Mumbai: In Maharashtra the decision to make the singing of the national song Vande Mataram mandatory in schools has drawn sharp criticism from the Muslim community. Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi, President of Jamiat Ulama‑e‑Maharashtra, said “We are Muslims. The Constitution of this country gives us the freedom to practice our religion."

Further adding to the topic, Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi stated, "If anything is imposed against our faith, the Constitution does not allow it. Therefore, anything that goes against our religion will not be accepted under any circumstances. What is happening in the name of Vande Mataram is only meant to harass Muslims. Our children will not sing Vande Mataram in schools.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The backdrop to this row is a state government directive issued to all schools from 31 October to 7 November 2025 to sing the full version of Vande Mataram, as part of celebrations marking its 150th anniversary. According to report, the government’s year-long programme will involve mass renditions of the song in schools as well as exhibitions and competitions.

Meanwhile, supporters of the measure, including government officials, contend that Vande Mataram is a symbol of national pride and unity rather than a religious statement.

As the state moves ahead with these celebrations in schools and across communities, the challenge for policymakers is to reconcile patriotic-education goals with respect for individual belief systems. Maulana Qasmi’s stance, “Our children will not sing Vande Mataram in schools”, signals a clear fault line in how diversity is negotiated in educational spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/