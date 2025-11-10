 ‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram In Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram In Schools

‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram In Schools

In Maharashtra, the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram in schools faces backlash from the Muslim community, with Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi asserting it violates their religious freedom and aims to harass Muslims.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram In Schools |

Mumbai: In Maharashtra the decision to make the singing of the national song Vande Mataram mandatory in schools has drawn sharp criticism from the Muslim community. Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi, President of Jamiat Ulama‑e‑Maharashtra, said “We are Muslims. The Constitution of this country gives us the freedom to practice our religion."

Further adding to the topic, Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi stated, "If anything is imposed against our faith, the Constitution does not allow it. Therefore, anything that goes against our religion will not be accepted under any circumstances. What is happening in the name of Vande Mataram is only meant to harass Muslims. Our children will not sing Vande Mataram in schools.”

The backdrop to this row is a state government directive issued to all schools from 31 October to 7 November 2025 to sing the full version of Vande Mataram, as part of celebrations marking its 150th anniversary. According to report, the government’s year-long programme will involve mass renditions of the song in schools as well as exhibitions and competitions.

Read Also
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions...
article-image

Meanwhile, supporters of the measure, including government officials, contend that Vande Mataram is a symbol of national pride and unity rather than a religious statement.

FPJ Shorts
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery
Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery
Elon Musk Pushes Tesla To Build Own AI Chips; iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Explains Shift From TSMC
Elon Musk Pushes Tesla To Build Own AI Chips; iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Explains Shift From TSMC
Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12 Construction; Check Out Alternate Routes
Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12 Construction; Check Out Alternate Routes
Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel
Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel

As the state moves ahead with these celebrations in schools and across communities, the challenge for policymakers is to reconcile patriotic-education goals with respect for individual belief systems. Maulana Qasmi’s stance, “Our children will not sing Vande Mataram in schools”, signals a clear fault line in how diversity is negotiated in educational spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12...

Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12...

Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For...

Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For...

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach...

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach...

‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing...

‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing...

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...