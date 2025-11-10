Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12 Construction; Check Out Alternate Routes | FPJ

The Thane Police have announced traffic restrictions along the Kalyan–Shil Road due to ongoing construction work for the MMRDA’s Metro Line 12 project connecting Kalyan and Taloja. The traffic department issued an advisory stating that the construction of cement girders between pillars 117 and 189 will be carried out from November 10 to November 30, 2025.

To ensure public safety and minimise congestion, the police have implemented temporary traffic diversions. According to the notification, the entry of all vehicles traveling from Kalyan Phata towards Kalyan via Sonarpada Chowk to Manpada Chowk will be closed near Metro Pillar No. 201.

Alternate Routes

Vehicles will be diverted through the designated alternate route via Mumbra bypass and other nearby connecting roads. Similarly, traffic from Kalyan Shil Road towards Kalyan via Metro Pillar No. 144 will also face restrictions and be rerouted accordingly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, has appealed to motorists to cooperate with the authorities and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. The traffic control order will remain in force from 10 am on November 10 until 3:45 am on November 30. Essential services such as police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades, and other emergency vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions.

Officials have also requested commuters to plan their travel in advance to prevent delays, especially during peak hours. The MMRDA project, once completed, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Thane and improve connectivity between Kalyan, Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai.

The police department has assured that necessary personnel will be deployed along diversion routes to manage the traffic flow smoothly throughout the construction period.

