 Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation
Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation

The incident took place in a hotel in the early hours of Sunday in MIDC Phase 1 area, the Manpada police station official said.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Thane: A man was stabbed to death in Dombivali in Thane district during an altercation after he accidentally brushed against another person, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in a hotel in the early hours of Sunday in MIDC Phase 1 area, the Manpada police station official said.

"Akash Bhanu Singh (38) and his friends were having dinner at the hotel when he accidentally brushed against the accused, who picked up a fight. He along with some others stabbed Singh to death. Two of Singh's friends, who tried to save him, also sustained injuries and have been hospitalised," the official said.

Four persons were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder and other offences, though no arrest has been made, he said.

