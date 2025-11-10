 Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel

Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel

In a significant political development, Adai Group Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch and Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Shekap) leader Vilas Shelke joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction marks a major setback for Shekap in the Panvel region.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Shekap leader and Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke joins BJP in the presence of MLA Prashant Thakur and other party leaders in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel: In a significant political development, Adai Group Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch and Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Shekap) leader Vilas Shelke joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction marks a major setback for Shekap in the Panvel region.

Joining Ceremony Held in Presence of Senior Leaders

The joining ceremony took place at the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board Hall in Panvel. MLA Prashant Thakur and BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli welcomed Shelke and his supporters by presenting party shawls.

BJP Built by Dedicated Workers, Says MLA Prashant Thakur

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Business Expansion: JK Tyre To Invest ₹5,000 Crore Over 6 Years To Boost Production Capacity
Business Expansion: JK Tyre To Invest ₹5,000 Crore Over 6 Years To Boost Production Capacity

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prashant Thakur said the BJP is a party built by its grassroots workers. “The strength of BJP lies in its dedicated cadre. Workers like Vilas Shelke add to the party’s strength and represent its true spirit,” he said.

Several Shekap Leaders Follow Shelke into BJP

Alongside Shelke, several senior Shekap leaders also joined the BJP, including Parshuram Shelke, Deepak Shelke, Vijay Patil, Santosh Mhatre, Rajendra Shelke, Dinesh Shelke, Nawnath Paringe, and members of the Shekap North Indian Cell — Chandrashekhar Chauhan, Kamlesh Chauhan, Ajit Chauhan, Amit Chauhan, Hiralal Chauhan, Ramchandra Verma, Bapu Kejale, Avinash Desai, Rajendra Raje, Kishor Bhandari, Dnyandev More, Sanjay More, and Vijay Punjabi.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under...
article-image

Formal Induction into the Party

All newly inducted members were formally welcomed into the BJP during the ceremony.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12...

Attention Commuters! 20-Day Traffic Diversion Announced On Kalyan–Shilphata Road For Metro Line 12...

Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For...

Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For...

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach...

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach...

‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing...

‘Only Meant To Harass Muslims’: Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra President Opposes Mandatory Singing...

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...