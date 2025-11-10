Maharashtra Politics: Shekap Leader, Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke Joins BJP, Major Setback For Rival Camp In Panvel

Shekap leader and Adai Deputy Sarpanch Vilas Shelke joins BJP in the presence of MLA Prashant Thakur and other party leaders in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel: In a significant political development, Adai Group Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch and Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Shekap) leader Vilas Shelke joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction marks a major setback for Shekap in the Panvel region.

Joining Ceremony Held in Presence of Senior Leaders

The joining ceremony took place at the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board Hall in Panvel. MLA Prashant Thakur and BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli welcomed Shelke and his supporters by presenting party shawls.

BJP Built by Dedicated Workers, Says MLA Prashant Thakur

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prashant Thakur said the BJP is a party built by its grassroots workers. “The strength of BJP lies in its dedicated cadre. Workers like Vilas Shelke add to the party’s strength and represent its true spirit,” he said.

Several Shekap Leaders Follow Shelke into BJP

Alongside Shelke, several senior Shekap leaders also joined the BJP, including Parshuram Shelke, Deepak Shelke, Vijay Patil, Santosh Mhatre, Rajendra Shelke, Dinesh Shelke, Nawnath Paringe, and members of the Shekap North Indian Cell — Chandrashekhar Chauhan, Kamlesh Chauhan, Ajit Chauhan, Amit Chauhan, Hiralal Chauhan, Ramchandra Verma, Bapu Kejale, Avinash Desai, Rajendra Raje, Kishor Bhandari, Dnyandev More, Sanjay More, and Vijay Punjabi.

Formal Induction into the Party

All newly inducted members were formally welcomed into the BJP during the ceremony.

