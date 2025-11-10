Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Says Report

Bollywood legend Dharmendra is currently under intensive care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, reports suggest | Instagram

Mumbai: Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated veterans, has been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is currently on ventilator support, according to reports. The 89-year-old actor, unwell for several days, was shifted to the ICU this morning after his condition deteriorated.

Family Yet to Issue an Official Statement

While family members have been visiting the hospital frequently, though no official statement has been released by either the family or the hospital.

Sources say he remains under close observation and is responding to treatment. The actor was admitted last week after complaining of breathlessness.

