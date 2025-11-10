 'We Are Hoping...': Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Husband Dharmendra's Health Amid Ventilator Reports
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following reports that he is on ventilator support and in critical condition. However, his son Sunny Deol refuted these claims, stating that the actor is recovering well. Amid concerns, Hema Malini visited the hospital and said, "We’re hoping for his speedy recovery."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reports surfaced claiming that he is on ventilator support and in critical condition. However, his son Sunny Deol dismissed these reports, clarifying that the legendary actor is recovering well.

Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Dharmendra's Health

Amid the ongoing concern, Dharmendra's wife, actress Hema Malini, visited the hospital on Monday evening to see her ailing husband. Speaking to Hindustan Times about his health and addressing the ventilator rumours, Hema said, "We’re hoping for his speedy recovery."

According to Indian Express, "The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital."

Dharmendra was earlier admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 for a routine check-up. At the time, his wife, Hema Malini, had assured the media that he was doing fine.

Dharmendra Upcoming Work

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The veteran actor played the role of Shahid's grandfather Jai Singh Agnihotri in the movie.

Next, he has Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda in the lead, which is set to release in theatres on 25 December 2025, directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan.

Agastya will be essaying the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Suhasini Mulay. Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah and Deepak Dobriyal.

