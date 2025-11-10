 Sunny Deol Looks Visibly Upset As He Arrives To Visit Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital Amid Ventilator Reports – VIDEO
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, causing concern among fans. Though reports claimed he was on ventilator support, his team clarified that he is stable and recovering well. Amid this, his son Sunny Deol was seen rushing to the hospital on Monday evening, visibly upset, avoiding paparazzi cameras.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Dharmendra has grabbed headlines following reports that he has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old star, one of the most cherished figures in Indian cinema, was rumoured to be on a ventilator; however, his team has confirmed that he is stable and recovering well. Despite the rumours, Dharmendra is reportedly doing fine.

Sunny Deol Looks Visibly As He Visits Father Dharmendra At Hospital

Amid growing concern over his health, the actor's son, Sunny Deol, was seen visiting his father at the hospital. On Monday evening, November 10, Sunny was spotted rushing to the hospital in his car. Looking visibly upset, he covered his face to avoid being captured by the paparazzi.

Check out the video:

