 SSMB29: 50,000 Fans To Attend The Grand Globetrotter Event? Here's What We Know
SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming pan-India films. A couple of days ago, the makers unveiled Prithviraj's first look, and the big reveal about the movie is going to take place on November 15, 2025, in Hyderabad at a grand event.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
The makers have planned a grand event in Hyderabad and on Monday, they shared a video in which Priyanka is inviting everyone to attend the event. In the video, the actress says, "Why am I always in Hyderabad? It’s the world’s worst kept secret. And it’s finally time to tell you. Join us on November 15, for the big reveal at Ramoji Film City."

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted, we’re looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world with 100 ft height and 130 ft wide screen."

"With Prithviraj’s powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to. The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment," the source added.

SSMB29 has been the talk of the town for the past few years. After RRR, everyone has been eagerly waiting for Rajamouli's next film.

The movie will mark Priyanka's comeback to Indian film industry after a long gap. Her last Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink (2019).

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Film Titled Varanasi?

While the makers have not yet officially announced the title of the movie, there have been reports that the film's title is Varanasi.

