 'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words, Calls Them Life-Saving Interventions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words, Calls Them Life-Saving Interventions

'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words, Calls Them Life-Saving Interventions

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who once revealed using Mounjaro to manage weight and rising blood sugar, questioned why Ozempic and Mounjaro have become 'bad words.' On X, he criticised the stigma around modern medicine, saying, "It's not fu*king cocaine," and called these drugs 'life-saving interventions' for metabolic disorders that should be seen as responsible care, not shameful.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who openly revealed that he used Mounjaro to manage his weight and control rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range, questioned why medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become 'bad words.' He also criticised the growing stigma around modern medicine, stating that these are 'life-saving interventions' for metabolic disorders that traditional diets and workouts alone can’t always fix.

Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words

On Monday, November 10, Hansal took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Why has Ozempic or Mounjaro become such a bad word? Why are people ashamed to talk about using modern medicine to manage their health, to control diabetes, improve metabolism, lose dangerous visceral fat - all under expert supervision, alongside exercise and diet?"

He added that Ozempic and Mounjaro are helping millions live healthier, longer, and more active lives, saying, "It’s not fu*king cocaine." He criticised how society has moralised health, pointing out that if someone uses science to improve themselves, it’s called cheating, but if the same person suffers silently, it’s praised as discipline.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station
Delhi Blast: PM Modi Expresses Grief After 10 Feared Killed In Tragic Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station
Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year
Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Profit Jumps 33 Per Cent To ₹42.3 Crore On Higher Sales; Revenue Up 13 Pc Year-On-Year
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station - VIDEO
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Lok Nayak Hospital After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station - VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed After Powerful Blast Near Red Fort - VIDEO

Check it out:

Read Also
Hansal Mehta Slams Industry For 12-Hour Day Shift Amid Deepika Padukone's Work-Life Balance Debate:...
article-image

"These medications aren’t vanity tools. They are life-saving interventions for metabolic disorders that traditional diets and workouts alone can’t always fix. They demand responsibility. Not shame. The real conversation should be about balance, awareness, and guidance. Not stigma. Modern medicine is meant to help us evolve, not guilt-trip us into hiding our progress," added Hansal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dharmendra Is Being Monitored': Hema Malini Shares Update On Husband's Health, Requests Prayers For...

'Dharmendra Is Being Monitored': Hema Malini Shares Update On Husband's Health, Requests Prayers For...

'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words,...

'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words,...

'Tum Agli Brand Ambassador Ho': Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh Flaunting Her ₹20 Lakh...

'Tum Agli Brand Ambassador Ho': Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh Flaunting Her ₹20 Lakh...

Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shares Post Claiming Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89,...

Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shares Post Claiming Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89,...

Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Family Member Shares Health Update

Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Family Member Shares Health Update