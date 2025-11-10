'It's Not Fu*king Cocaine': Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words, Calls Them Life-Saving Interventions

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who openly revealed that he used Mounjaro to manage his weight and control rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range, questioned why medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become 'bad words.' He also criticised the growing stigma around modern medicine, stating that these are 'life-saving interventions' for metabolic disorders that traditional diets and workouts alone can’t always fix.

Hansal Mehta Questions Why Ozempic Or Mounjaro Have Become Bad Words

On Monday, November 10, Hansal took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Why has Ozempic or Mounjaro become such a bad word? Why are people ashamed to talk about using modern medicine to manage their health, to control diabetes, improve metabolism, lose dangerous visceral fat - all under expert supervision, alongside exercise and diet?"

He added that Ozempic and Mounjaro are helping millions live healthier, longer, and more active lives, saying, "It’s not fu*king cocaine." He criticised how society has moralised health, pointing out that if someone uses science to improve themselves, it’s called cheating, but if the same person suffers silently, it’s praised as discipline.

"These medications aren’t vanity tools. They are life-saving interventions for metabolic disorders that traditional diets and workouts alone can’t always fix. They demand responsibility. Not shame. The real conversation should be about balance, awareness, and guidance. Not stigma. Modern medicine is meant to help us evolve, not guilt-trip us into hiding our progress," added Hansal.