 Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shares Post Claiming Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89, Later Deletes It
Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Shares Post Claiming Veteran Actor Dharmendra Dies At 89, Later Deletes It

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Veteran actor Dharmendra | Instagram: Dharmendra

Mumbai, November 10: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi shared a social media post claiming that the veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at a hospital in Mumbai. However, he deleted the post later. There are reports that the actor has been put on ventilator at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Abhishek shared a social media post saying, "Zindagi ne khamoshi se ek sitara gira diya... Dharmendra ji… the He-Man with a poet’s soul… is no more. From Anupama’s tenderness to Sholay’s fire, he lived every shade of cinema. Aap jaa kar bhi dilon mein bas gaye, Dharam paaji."

Veteran actor Dharmendra is known for his performances in movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haqeeqat, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and others. He was reportedly admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday and was put on a ventilator.

article-image

Dharmendra has most recently worked in Ikkis, which is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda in the lead role.

