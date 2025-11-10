'Dharmendra Is Being Monitored': Hema Malini Shares Update On Husband's Health, Requests Prayers For His Speedy Recovery

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, with several reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor was on a ventilator. However, his team has confirmed that he is stable and recovering well.

Hema Malini Shares Update On Dharmendra's Health

Amid this, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, shared a health update, telling fans that he is being continuously monitored at the hospital.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Hema wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Following news of his hospitalisation, Hema was seen arriving at the hospital on Monday evening to visit her ailing husband. Soon after, Dharmendra's sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, also arrived.

Later, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Dharmendra, was seen rushing to the hospital with his heavy security.

Congress Leader Shares Dharmendra Death Post, Deletes It

A few hours ago, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi shared a social media post claiming that Dharmendra had passed away at the age of 89 in a Mumbai hospital. However, he later deleted the post.

Abhishek shared a social media post saying, "Zindagi ne khamoshi se ek sitara gira diya... Dharmendra ji… the He-Man with a poet’s soul… is no more. From Anupama’s tenderness to Sholay’s fire, he lived every shade of cinema. Aap jaa kar bhi dilon mein bas gaye, Dharam paaji."

Dharmendra Work Front

The 89-year-old's last film role was with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Next, he has Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead, which is set to release in theatres on 25 December 2025.