Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Female Fan Goes Berserk To Meet Him; Actor Hugs & Clicks Picture With Her - Watch Video

Pawan Singh is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Bihar elections. He has been going to different locations in the state and doing road shows. Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which he female fan of the Bhojpuri star was seen going berserk just to meet and click a picture with Singh.

In the video, we can see that Singh is sitting in a helicopter, and a few fans of his, including the female fan, run towards him to take a picture. However, security officials and cops are trying to stop the fans. But the female fan is not ready to move from there. Later, Singh comes out of the helicopter to click a picture with her, and a female cop finally takes the fan away. Check out the video below...

While talking to the media, the female, whose name is Madhuri Kumari, said that she has been a huge fan of Singh since childhood, so she should get a picture with him. She was seen complaining about security officials and cops who were stopping her from clicking a picture with Singh.

When the reporter asked the fan if Singh told her to meet later, she said that he didn't say anything like that, but hugged her and clicked a picture with her.

Despite all the controversy surrounding him, the Bhojpuri star clearly has a huge fan following.

Pawan Singh On Not Contesting Elections

When Pawan Singh announced that he is joining the BJP, there were reports that he might contest in the Bihar elections this year. However, in October, he shared a picture with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and clarified that he won't be contesting the elections.

मैं पवन सिंह अपने भोजपुरीया समाज से बताना चाहता हूँ कि मैं बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पार्टी ज्वाइन नहीं किया था और नाहीं मुझे विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ना है |

मैं पार्टी का सच्चा सिपाही हूँ और रहूँगा। pic.twitter.com/reVNwocoav — Pawan Singh (@PawanSingh909) October 11, 2025

He tweeted, "I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest the Assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one."