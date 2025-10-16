Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Pawan Singh To Nirahua, Check Bhojpuri Celebrity-Studded BJP's List Of Star Campaigners For First Phase

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The list features top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Apart from the political heavyweights, the BJP has also brought in popular faces from the Bhojpuri film industry. Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ have been named among the party’s star campaigners. Notably, Pawan Singh had joined the BJP only recently.
The list further features the chief ministers of five states: Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Mohan Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, Devendra Fadnavis from Maharashtra, and Rekha Gupta from Delhi, who will campaign in Bihar.
Among them, Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold the maximum number of rallies in Bihar. Several BJP candidates have reportedly requested the central leadership to schedule his public meetings in their constituencies.
With a mix of senior leaders and popular entertainers, the BJP aims to boost its outreach and connect with voters across the state ahead of the crucial 2025 polls.
Check full list of BJP's star campaigner for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections here:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Shri Amit Shah
6. Nitin Gadkari
6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
7. Dharmendra Pradhan
8. Giriraj Singh
9. Yogi Adityanath
10. Devendra Fadnavis
11. Himanta Biswa Sarma
12. Mohan Yadav
13. Rekha Gupta
14. Smriti Irani
15. Keshav Prasad Maurya
16. C.R. Patil
17. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal
18. Samrat Choudhary
19. Vijay Kumar Sinha
20. Renu Devi
21. Prem Kumar
22. Nityanand Rai
23. Radha Mohan Singh
24. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
25. Satish Chandra Dubey
26. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
27. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
28. Ravi Shankar Prasad
29. Nand Kishore Yadav
30. Rajiv Pratap Rudy
31. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
32. Vinod Tawde
33. Babulal Marandi
34. Pradeep Kumar Singh
35. Gopaljee Thakur
36. Janak Ram
37. Pawan Singh
38. Manoj Tiwari
39. Ravi Kishan
40. Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua"