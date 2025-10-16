Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Pawan Singh To Nirahua, Check Bhojpuri Celebrity-Studded BJP's List Of Star Campaigners For First Phase

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The list features top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from the political heavyweights, the BJP has also brought in popular faces from the Bhojpuri film industry. Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ have been named among the party’s star campaigners. Notably, Pawan Singh had joined the BJP only recently.

The list further features the chief ministers of five states: Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Mohan Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, Devendra Fadnavis from Maharashtra, and Rekha Gupta from Delhi, who will campaign in Bihar.

Among them, Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold the maximum number of rallies in Bihar. Several BJP candidates have reportedly requested the central leadership to schedule his public meetings in their constituencies.

With a mix of senior leaders and popular entertainers, the BJP aims to boost its outreach and connect with voters across the state ahead of the crucial 2025 polls.

Check full list of BJP's star campaigner for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections here:

1. Narendra Modi

2. Jagat Prakash Nadda

3. Rajnath Singh

4. Shri Amit Shah

6. Nitin Gadkari

6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

7. Dharmendra Pradhan

8. Giriraj Singh

9. Yogi Adityanath

10. Devendra Fadnavis

11. Himanta Biswa Sarma

12. Mohan Yadav

13. Rekha Gupta

14. Smriti Irani

15. Keshav Prasad Maurya

16. C.R. Patil

17. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal

18. Samrat Choudhary

19. Vijay Kumar Sinha

20. Renu Devi

21. Prem Kumar

22. Nityanand Rai

23. Radha Mohan Singh

24. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

25. Satish Chandra Dubey

26. Raj Bhushan Choudhary

27. Ashwini Kumar Choubey

28. Ravi Shankar Prasad

29. Nand Kishore Yadav

30. Rajiv Pratap Rudy

31. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal

32. Vinod Tawde

33. Babulal Marandi

34. Pradeep Kumar Singh

35. Gopaljee Thakur

36. Janak Ram

37. Pawan Singh

38. Manoj Tiwari

39. Ravi Kishan

40. Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua"