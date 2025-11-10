 Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq showed a fantastic jump at the box office during the weekend. In three days, the movie collected Rs. 8.95 crore. But now, the film needs to collect a decent amount on weekdays as well. So, will Haq pass the Monday test?

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq took a slow start at the box office, and on its first day, it collected Rs. 1.75 crore. However, due to positive reviews and amazing word of mouth, the movie showed a huge jump over the weekend.

According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, it collected 3.35 crore, and on Sunday, it minted Rs. 3.85 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 8.95 crore. However, now all eyes are on the fourth day collection.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 4

Haq needs to collect a good amount on its fourth day, Monday, and continue to be stable at the box office during the weekdays. However, it is expected that on Monday, the movie will show a huge drop at the box office, and it might collect less than Rs. 1 crore. But, if during the night shows the footfalls are better, then we can expect the collection to be around Rs. 1 crore.

article-image

Haq Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, Haq is made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore. So, the movie surely needs to collect a good amount during weekdays and also show a good jump during its second weekend.



Haq Review

Haq has received amazing reviews from the critics, and even netizens have praised the movie. A lot of people on social media have been posting that Yami deserves a National Award for her performance in the film.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Haq and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

