'No Foul Play Or Gimmicks, Just...': Yami Gautam Reacts To Box Office Success Of Haq

Actress Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her latest film, Haq, which has received an encouraging response at the box office. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday (November 9), the actress expressed her gratitude toward audiences and industry insiders. She stated that the film's success stems from genuine appreciation rather than hype or manipulation.

She wrote, "The power of 'Word of mouth'. No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life."

The power of ‘Word of mouth’ .

No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience.

Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MWe6HdMVV1 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) November 9, 2025

Yami’s post comes as Haq continues to grow steadily at the box office. The courtroom drama, which opened to positive word-of-mouth, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and witnessed an impressive 91.43 per cent jump on Day 2, collecting Rs 3.35 crore. With this, the film’s total earnings have reached Rs 5.10 crore in just two days.

According to trade reports, the film registered an overall occupancy of 19.35 per cent. While the morning and afternoon shows saw moderate turnouts of 7.66 per cent and 17.46 per cent, respectively.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq draws inspiration from the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, which ignited nationwide debates on women’s rights, secularism, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The film narrates the story of a 62-year-old Muslim woman’s fight for alimony after divorce - a struggle that reshaped India’s legal and social discourse.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, Haq also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Vartika Singh.

The Free Press Journal's review of Haq read, "It is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women."