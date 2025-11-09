Did Salman Khan Comment On Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Baby Announcement Post?

Actors and power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the birth of their baby boy on Friday (November 7). Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate them. A screenshot has been doing the rounds which shows Katrina's ex-boyfriend, superstar Salman Khan's comment under her baby announcement post.

The screenshot that went viral alleged that Salman had commented, "Ye sab private cheeze internet pe mat daala karo yaar." However, a closer look reveals that the viral post is completely fake. The actor never made any such comment.

The doctored screenshot began circulating shortly after Katrina and Vicky shared the happy news of welcoming their baby boy. The fake image appeared convincing enough to spark speculation, but no such comment exists on the official post shared by the couple.

Take a look at the now-viral post here:

Katrina and Vicky welcome a baby boy

On Friday, the couple officially announced the arrival of their first child. Taking to Instagram, they shared a simple yet heartwarming post that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The post featured an illustration of a cradle with a teddy bear, symbolising their new journey into parenthood. The announcement garnered millions of likes and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Earlier in September, Katrina and Vicky had confirmed the pregnancy through an adorable photo on Instagram. In the picture, the couple twinned in white as Vicky lovingly cradled Katrina’s baby bump. The post was captioned, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The duo, who tied the knot in a royal ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in December 2021, have often kept their relationship private.