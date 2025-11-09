Urvashi Dholakia Slams Trolls Questioning Her Support For Stray Dogs After SC Order: 'Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts...'

Actress Urvashi Dholakia responded strongly to online trolls questioning her commitment to stray animals in light of the recent Supreme Court order. In a strong-worded Instagram post on Sunday (November 9), she stated that her advocacy for animal welfare comes from genuine compassion, not a desire for social media attention.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress opened up about her family’s ongoing efforts to care for dogs and cats. She also encouraged others to adopt and treat voiceless animals with kindness.

Urvashi shared a series of pictures in which she is seen with cats and dogs. She wrote, "I AM NOT GOING TO MINCE MY WORDS OR MY THOUGHTS FOR THIS POST: For those questioning my genuinity & authenticity towards the stories that I have been putting up regarding the new Supreme Court order for INDIES (who the world calls STRAYS) here it is IN YOUR FACE .. the answer to all your negativity !! if you had chosen to genuinely know me or my family (which you clearly do not) your negativity & petty thoughts would be valid."

"My family has always been supportive and loving towards Indies, BE IT DOGS OR CATS, and we are absolutely proud of it! We have always appealed for adoption for Indies and we will continue to do so! I have never followed the trend of posting things, just for the sake of INSTAGRAM nor do I ever intend to !! I speak when I have to, and that’s exactly what I’m doing today. Before questioning my thoughts, why don’t you guys look at yourselves in the mirror and ask yourselves what have you done for these voiceless beings," Uravshi added.

Urging her followers and netizens to adopt, she wrote, "So rather than wasting your time, go and do some good deed yourselves. ADOPT ! Show some humanity. The last video is me being on shoot last year and appealing to show some love. This is for those people who are all talk and no do! I genuinely wish that they were Courts in the animal kingdom too so that when we humans infiltrate in their homes trying to destroy their peace and life, we would be punished as severely."

Here's what Urvashi posted on her Instagram stories recently:

The Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelters has sparked a mixed reaction. The order instructs states and union territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces such as schools and hospitals, while ensuring the animals are sterilised, vaccinated, and moved to designated shelters.

While some have praised the move as a measure to enhance public safety, others argue that it clashes with animal welfare principles.