 Salman Khan At 60: Tracing The Bollywood Superstar's Journey Through His Different Looks
Salman Khan At 60: Tracing The Bollywood Superstar's Journey Through His Different Looks

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today, marking decades of stardom, iconic roles, mass appeal and unmatched influence worldwide

Aman JainUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

For over three decades, Salman Khan has remained one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable faces. His journey is not only defined by box-office success but also by the remarkable transformation of his on-screen appearance. Each phase of his career introduced a new look that reflected changing audience tastes and cinematic trends.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya |

The fresh romantic debut (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)

Salman Khan entered Bollywood with a youthful, clean-shaven appearance, simple clothing and an innocent charm. This boy-next-door look instantly connected with audiences and established him as a promising romantic lead.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Hum Aapke Hain Koun |

The ideal family hero (Hum Aapke Hain Koun, 1994)

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Salman appeared graceful and refined. This look resonated strongly with family audiences and became emblematic of 1990s family-oriented cinema.

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna |

The light-hearted comic persona (Andaz Apna Apna, 1994)

With casual outfits, expressive gestures and a playful demeanour, Salman portrayed a carefree urban youth. This comic look highlighted his versatility beyond romantic roles.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam |

The artistic romantic lead (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999)

Long hair, vibrant costumes and emotional intensity defined this phase. The look reflected sensitivity and artistic depth, marking a shift towards more complex romantic roles.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam |

The tragic and intense figure (Tere Naam, 2003

One of his most impactful transformations, this look featured long straight hair and a rugged appearance. It left a lasting cultural impression and became widely imitated.

Wanted

Wanted |

The macho action revival (Wanted, 2009)

With a muscular physique, cropped hair and commanding screen presence, Salman reinvented himself as an action star. This look marked a major career resurgence.

Dabangg

Dabangg |

The swaggering cop icon (Dabangg, 2010)

The khaki uniform, thick moustache and signature sunglasses created the unforgettable character of Chulbul Pandey. This look became a pop-culture phenomenon.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan |

Compassionate simplicity (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015)

Clad in simple kurta-pyjamas with a clean-shaven face, this look conveyed innocence and warmth. It showcased Salman in a restrained and emotionally driven role.

Sultan

Sultan |

The wrestler’s physical transformation (Sultan, 2016)

For this role, Salman underwent significant physical changes. His rugged beard, earthy attire and athlete’s build reflected realism and discipline.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai |

The international spy star (Ek Tha Tiger/Tiger Zinda Hai, 2012–2017)

Featuring tactical outfits, a beard, and intense expressions, this look positioned Salman as a global action hero and strengthened his international appeal.

Bharat

Bharat |

The aged character experiment (Bharat, 2019)

With prosthetic makeup, grey hair, and altered body language, Salman portrayed an elderly character. This was among his most experimental visual transformations.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan |

The real-life superstar persona (Public appearances, 2020s)

In tailored suits, styled beard, and minimal accessories, Salman’s off-screen look reflects authority, maturity, and enduring star power.

