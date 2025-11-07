'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

New Dehi: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday termed the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs from public spaces as “a recipe for cruelty and chaos.”

"The Supreme Court’s reported directive to round up millions of cows from highways and dogs from everywhere from bus shelters to college campuses—to be imprisoned in imaginary shelters—is nothing short of a recipe for cruelty and chaos. So detached from reality is the order that it even calls for bus depots and railway stations to be fully barricaded with boundary walls to keep out dogs, apparently by judges who forgot to factor in how buses and trains will get out,” PETA said.

PETA further said, “India has an estimated 52.5 million dogs living on the streets, 8 million already languishing in overcrowded shelters awaiting good homes, and around 5 million stray cattle—largely victims of the dairy industry that abandons male calves and ‘spent’ cows once their milk production declines. The only humane and practical ways to address these issues, grounded in science and reality, are the nationwide implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and adopting a vegan (dairy-free vegetarian) lifestyle.”

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places to control rising incidents of dog bites.