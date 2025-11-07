 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places to control rising incidents of dog bites.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

New Dehi: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday termed the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs from public spaces as “a recipe for cruelty and chaos.”

"The Supreme Court’s reported directive to round up millions of cows from highways and dogs from everywhere from bus shelters to college campuses—to be imprisoned in imaginary shelters—is nothing short of a recipe for cruelty and chaos. So detached from reality is the order that it even calls for bus depots and railway stations to be fully barricaded with boundary walls to keep out dogs, apparently by judges who forgot to factor in how buses and trains will get out,” PETA said.

PETA further said, “India has an estimated 52.5 million dogs living on the streets, 8 million already languishing in overcrowded shelters awaiting good homes, and around 5 million stray cattle—largely victims of the dairy industry that abandons male calves and ‘spent’ cows once their milk production declines. The only humane and practical ways to address these issues, grounded in science and reality, are the nationwide implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and adopting a vegan (dairy-free vegetarian) lifestyle.”

Read Also
Pharmacy Retails Giant Wellness Forever Stops Selling Glue Traps Across 400 Stores In India After...
article-image

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places to control rising incidents of dog bites.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
Bombay HC Seeks SEC Response On Plea Challenging Non-Use Of VVPAT In Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Bombay HC Seeks SEC Response On Plea Challenging Non-Use Of VVPAT In Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Maharashtra ACB Seeks Nod To Confiscate ₹8.42 Crore Assets From Corrupt Officials Across 6 Departments
Maharashtra ACB Seeks Nod To Confiscate ₹8.42 Crore Assets From Corrupt Officials Across 6 Departments

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos': PETA India Slams SC Order To Relocate Stray Dogs From Public Spaces

GRP Constable Saves Youth Lying On Railway Track Moments Before Rajdhani Express Arrival At Rampur...

GRP Constable Saves Youth Lying On Railway Track Moments Before Rajdhani Express Arrival At Rampur...

CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur