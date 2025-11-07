 GRP Constable Saves Youth Lying On Railway Track Moments Before Rajdhani Express Arrival At Rampur Station In UP's Moradabad - VIDEO
Onlookers raised an alarm, but no one dared to rescue him. At that moment, Head Constable Yogendra Singh, who was on duty at platform number two, rushed to the spot. He jumped onto the tracks and pulled the youth away from the railway line.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
In a dramatic rescue captured on CCTV, a GRP constable saved a youth who had laid down on railway tracks moments before the Rajdhani Express was due to pass through the station. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at around 2:30 pm.

The Rajdhani Express 20504, a run-through train, had been announced and the signal had been given for its arrival from the Moradabad direction. As the train's horn could be heard and passengers stood on the platform, a youth jumped onto the tracks and lay down directly in the path of the approaching Rajdhani Express.

Onlookers raised an alarm, but no one dared to rescue him. At that moment, Head Constable Yogendra Singh, who was on duty at platform number two, rushed to the spot. He jumped onto the tracks and pulled the youth away from the railway line. Moments later, the train passed through.

GRP Station In-charge Ishwar Chand stated that the youth was brought to the police station for questioning, where he identified himself as Sunil, son of Amar Singh, a resident of Aagapur village under Civil Lines police station. The youth is approximately 28 years old. His parents have passed away, and he lives with his elder brother, who is married and has a family.

The youth revealed that he was in love with a girl who had since got married. Living alone and dealing with loneliness, he had fallen into depression. He told police that he no longer wanted to live and had come to the station to end his life. During questioning, he provided his elder brother Manoj Kumar's mobile number. The GRP contacted him and handed the youth over to his brother's care.

