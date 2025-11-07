 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

The announcement comes on a day when the Supreme Court declined to hold an urgent hearing on Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution, despite growing concerns over toxic air.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Delhi's Air Quality Index above 400: Continued Battle with 'Severe' Air Pollution in City | Screengrab, X (@ani)

In a bid to tackle the air pollution crisis in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a change in the working hours of government and municipal offices. The revised timings will be implemented from November 15, and will be effective till February 15 next year, covering the peak pollution months in the city.

According to the new schedule, Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Currently, government offices work from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, and MCD offices from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Officials said the overlapping office hours have been contributing to heavy morning and evening traffic congestion, which worsens vehicular emissions and deteriorates air quality. The decision aims to stagger traffic flow and reduce peak-hour pollution levels.

Read Also
Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing On Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis; CJI Says Matter To Be Heard...
article-image

The announcement comes on a day when the Supreme Court declined to hold an urgent hearing on Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution, despite growing concerns over toxic air.

FPJ Shorts
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

Notably, the apex court had earlier, on October 14, partially relaxed the blanket ban on firecrackers in the NCR, permitting the use of green firecrackers for Diwali celebrations under specific restrictions.

The Delhi government’s new step is part of a broader strategy to mitigate pollution levels during the winter months, when air quality typically plunges to hazardous levels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Sonam Wangchuk Named Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025: He Remains...

Sonam Wangchuk Named Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025: He Remains...

HAL Signs 1 Billion Deal With GE For 113 F404 Engines To Power LCA Mk1A Jets

HAL Signs 1 Billion Deal With GE For 113 F404 Engines To Power LCA Mk1A Jets

Former Congress MLA Booked For Damaging Road Divider In Kerala’s Thrissur

Former Congress MLA Booked For Damaging Road Divider In Kerala’s Thrissur