Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revises Office Timings To Curb Pollution; New Schedule From November 15

Delhi's Air Quality Index above 400: Continued Battle with 'Severe' Air Pollution in City | Screengrab, X (@ani)

In a bid to tackle the air pollution crisis in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a change in the working hours of government and municipal offices. The revised timings will be implemented from November 15, and will be effective till February 15 next year, covering the peak pollution months in the city.

According to the new schedule, Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Currently, government offices work from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, and MCD offices from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Officials said the overlapping office hours have been contributing to heavy morning and evening traffic congestion, which worsens vehicular emissions and deteriorates air quality. The decision aims to stagger traffic flow and reduce peak-hour pollution levels.

The announcement comes on a day when the Supreme Court declined to hold an urgent hearing on Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution, despite growing concerns over toxic air.

Notably, the apex court had earlier, on October 14, partially relaxed the blanket ban on firecrackers in the NCR, permitting the use of green firecrackers for Diwali celebrations under specific restrictions.

The Delhi government’s new step is part of a broader strategy to mitigate pollution levels during the winter months, when air quality typically plunges to hazardous levels.