Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing On Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis; CJI Says Matter To Be Heard With Taj Trapezium Case | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, November 7, refused to hold an urgent hearing on the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on Monday, despite concerns raised over deteriorating air quality in the region.

The counsel appearing in the air pollution matter sought an early listing, citing the rising pollution levels. Mentioning the case before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, she said, “The air quality in NCR is deteriorating, as my lords may also be aware. On November 3, my lords directed the commission and the CPCB to file an affidavit, there is no date for listing of that, my lords may list it on Monday, it's urgent. We don't really know what's happening, and the city's air is constantly deteriorating.”

The Chief Justice informed her that the matter had already been listed for 12 November. When the counsel pointed out that the tentative list reflected 14 November, she requested it be taken up on 10 November. However, the CJI declined, noting that the bench was occupied with the hearing of the ongoing challenge to the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021.

He added that the matter could be heard along with the Taj Trapezium Zone case, saying, “We will keep it along the Taj Trapezium.”

Court’s Earlier Directions

During the last hearing, the Court had noted reports about non-functional air monitoring stations across the National Capital. It had directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit an affidavit detailing steps taken to prevent further deterioration.

On October 14, the Court had also temporarily eased the complete ban on firecrackers in the NCR, allowing the use of green firecrackers for Diwali under specific restrictions.

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Unhealthy’

Delhi continued to choke under a thick blanket of smog on Friday morning, with air quality ranging from ‘very unhealthy’ to ‘very poor’. According to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 246 at 12:30 pm, while it had peaked at 748 earlier in the day between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

The most affected areas included Sonia Vihar (AQI 292), Rohini (281), Punjabi Bagh (274), Jahangirpuri (258), Mundka (252), and Bawana (249).

In the wider NCR, Ghaziabad’s air was ‘hazardous’ at 368, while Noida and Gurugram recorded AQIs of 286 and 272 respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 306 as of 12:00 pm on Friday, categorised as ‘very poor’. On Thursday, the city ranked as India’s fourth most polluted, with an AQI of 311.