Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Bengaluru: The world famous Bandipur Tiger Reserves has been in news for wrong reasons for the last three weeks, where a tiger on prowl has killed three people and grievously injured another in the fringes of the forests.

The latest victims of the tiger has been identified as Chowdaiah Naika alias Swamy (32), who was killed on Friday morning while he was heading towards his farm. However, the tiger fled the scene when the villagers rushed to the spot, hearing his cries.

Irate villagers attacked the Range Forest Officer Amrutha, who went to inspect the spot. The police whisked her away and took over the situation.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered to stop all tourist safaris in both Bandipur and neighboring Nagarahole till the tiger is captured. The trekking between the two Tiger Reserves, which is very popular has also been stopped with immediate effect.

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has asked the forest department to move all the tourist safari staff for capturing the tiger. The PCCF (Wildlife) and the Project Tiger Director has been asked to camp in the spot till the tiger is captured.

The tiger, which is attacking human beings is said to be roaming around Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserves and Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary fringes. The tiger was first seen a month ago in the region and when the forest department officials tried to chase it, it had attacked a farmer, injuring him seriously. He is still being treated at Mysuru hospital.

Later, after the second attack, when the tiger killed Shivanna just outside Mulluru village, the forest department officials started tracking the tiger.

They did capture a female tiger, which had lost its canine. The camera trapping showed that the tiger was with three 18-month-old cubs. Later, the forest department officials captured two cubs and were on the lookout for the third cub, when another person called Ningaiah was killed at Moliyoor village.

The forest department officials are not sure if the third cub was making the kills or not, since the two captured cubs were not in good shape to attack human beings. They were too weak and took two to three days to recover.