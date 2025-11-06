 Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities

Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities

On Oct 28, following a petition by Punashchethana Seva Samsthe, which challenged the government order that prohibited assembly of more than 10 persons in public places, Single Judge in the Dharawad High Court Bench Justice M Nagaprasanna had granted interim stay against the government order.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities |

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka suffered a setback on Thursday, with the Karnataka High Court refusing to vacate the stay by Dharawad Bench of the High Court, with respect to the government order, aimed at curtailing RSS activities in public places.

On Oct 28, following a petition by Punashchethana Seva Samsthe, which challenged the government order that prohibited assembly of more than 10 persons in public places, Single Judge in the Dharawad High Court Bench Justice M Nagaprasanna had granted interim stay against the government order.

The government had filed an appeal in the division bench, seeking to vacate the government order, stating that the intention of the government was not to restrict the RSS activities alone. The government contended that everyone needed to take permission to assemble or indulge in any activity in public places.

The bench reacted sharply to the government plea asking if 10 people want to go for a walk in the park, would they need permission or if a group of people want to go for a restaurant, would they need permission from the government? When the government again pleaded that the order aimed only at maintaining the Law and Order situation, the bench dismissed the appeal.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities
Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations
JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: New Elected Leaders Emerge After High Voter Turnout; Aditi Mishra Wins President Race
JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: New Elected Leaders Emerge After High Voter Turnout; Aditi Mishra Wins President Race
'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter Roll
'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter Roll
Read Also
Karnataka: Heartbroken Woman, Robotic Engineer, Arrested For Sending Fake Bomb Threats To Schools...
article-image

The issue started heating up in Karnataka after RSS started holding flag marches in every taluk headquarters, commemorating its centenary foundation day. This was objected by Congress leaders like Priyank Kharge, Santhosh Lad and B K Hariprasad and the government issued an order, prohibiting assembly of more than 10 persons in public places and holding any function in schools, parks and other public places.

Quoting this order, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner, turned down permission for RSS flag march and Punaschethana Seva Trust approached the Dharawad bench of Karnataka High Court. The bench comprising Justice M Nagaprasanna has issued notice to the police commissioner and the Home Minister.

The police commissioner, quoting the government order that stated assembly of more than 10 persons as unlawful assembly, had turned down the permission for the flag march.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank...
article-image

While issuing the notice, the judge noted that by considering congregation of more than 10 people as unlawful assembly, the government has snatched the rights conferred to people under Article 19(1) A, B.The court noted that the government had no right to curtail the rights of people, conferred by the Constitution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities

Karnataka High Court Refuses To Vacate Stay On Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities

'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter...

'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter...

Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM

Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho