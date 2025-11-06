 Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, November 06, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Cupid Tuesday Weekly Lottery November 06, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow
Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Surya Kriti' Bungalow
Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His Goats Are Also Modi Fan - Watch VIDEO
Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His Goats Are Also Modi Fan - Watch VIDEO
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His...

Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His...

'It's Open & Shut Case Of Fraud': AAP Slams Ex-BJP MP Rakesh Sinha After He Votes For Delhi And...

'It's Open & Shut Case Of Fraud': AAP Slams Ex-BJP MP Rakesh Sinha After He Votes For Delhi And...

₹20 Lakh Security Deposit, Drinking Water & Food: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues SOPs For Political...

₹20 Lakh Security Deposit, Drinking Water & Food: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues SOPs For Political...

Gujarat High Court Grants Six-Month Bail To Asaram For Medical Treatment

Gujarat High Court Grants Six-Month Bail To Asaram For Medical Treatment

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...