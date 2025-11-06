 UP Shocker: Woman, Lover Arrested For Plotting & Killing Husband Over Affair In Meerut
Police have cracked a shocking murder case in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut, where a woman, along with her lover, allegedly conspired and killed her husband after he discovered their illicit relationship.

According to officials, the accused wife, Anjali, and her lover, Ajay, had been in a relationship for about one and a half years. When Anjali’s husband Rahul came to know about it, he strongly opposed their affair, following which the two planned his murder.

Rahul, a resident of Agwanpur village, went missing on the night of November 1 after leaving home around 8 pm saying he was going to meet someone. When he didn’t return, his family tried calling him and later filed a missing person report. On Sunday morning, villagers found his body in a nearby forest with three bullet wounds to the chest.

During investigation, police examined CCTV footage and call records, which led them to Anjali and Ajay. Both were arrested, and a country-made pistol (.315 bore) with three live cartridges was recovered.

Ajay confessed during interrogation that he shot Rahul thrice, once from the front, once from behind, and again in the chest, after being provoked by Anjali, who allegedly told him to “remove Rahul from their path.”

Both accused have been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway.

