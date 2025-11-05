 Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will get a huge reward of ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winners list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Pelican Wednesday Night results will be declared today, November 05, 2025, at 8 PM. The first prize winner will get a huge reward of ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winners list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery November 05, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Lottery Results

You can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites:

IndiGo Partners With Bluebox To Provide In-Flight Entertainment On Personal Devices To A321-XLR Flyers
Mumbai: Bhiwandi’s Green Spaces In Ruins As 26 Public Gardens Crumble Amid Corruption And Apathy
NRI From London Accused Of Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In Navi Mumbai Sent To Judicial Custody
Navi Mumbai News: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Roommate During Drunken Fight In Turbhe
www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Just visit the site and follow the steps to view the results.

Lottery is Legal in 13 States of India

Lottery is legally allowed in only 13 states in India. These include:

Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize money, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore. The tickets for lotteries like Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to everyone while offering a chance to win big.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Brutally Stabbed 6 Times By Friend In Middle Of Road - VIDEO

Dev Deepawali: Kashi Dazzles With Millions Of Lamps And Divine Splendor

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

