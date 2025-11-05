Assam Police Bust Illegal Kidney Trade Racket In Nagaon, 3 Arrested | Image used for the representation only (Pexels)

Guwahati: The Assam police have made a significant breakthrough in their crackdown on organ trafficking, arresting three individuals involved in an illegal kidney trade racket in Nagaon district. The accused, identified as Dharani Das alias Bogumula, Mahendra Das, and Deep Das alias Dopy, were apprehended after a sustained surveillance operation. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka, the gang had been active in the area for several years, exploiting vulnerable families and persuading them to sell their kidneys.

The investigation revealed that the accused would send kidney donors to Kolkata via brokers, who offered around Rs 3-3.5 lakh per kidney. However, the victims claimed they received only a fraction of the promised amount after deductions by middlemen. The racket reportedly thrived in a village near Nagaon, where families struggling with poverty and alcohol addiction were easily lured into selling their kidneys.

The police suspect that the same network was previously booked in 2021 for similar offenses. Further investigations are underway to trace the broader interstate links of the racket. Two other individuals, Hazrika from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup and Daluapgu from Guwahati, are also suspected to be involved in the racket. The police are working to uncover the entire web of the organ trafficking network and bring all the perpetrators to justice.