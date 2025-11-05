 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For First Phase Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan High-Stakes Battle To Begin Soon
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For First Phase Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan High-Stakes Battle To Begin Soon

The fate of 1,314 candidates will be decided in this phase. Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. 14 lakh people are going to be first-time voters.

Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is set to commence soon. Of the 243 constituencies in the state, 121 seats across 18 districts will go to the polls in the first phase, while voting for the remaining 122 seats will be held on November 11. The first phase is expected to set the tone for the elections. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The fate of 1,314 candidates will be decided in this phase. Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. 14 lakh people are going to be first-time voters.

The first phase will feature several high-profile candidates, including RJD leader and opposition Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, his estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting on the banner of Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP leader and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and popular folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP).

2020 Assembly Elections Results

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 75 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The Congress secured 19 seats, CPI (ML)L won 12 seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won 5 seats. The magic number required to form the government is 122 seats.

