From Brahmaputra To Barak, Assam Sings In Unison For Bhupen Da: State Pays Soulful Tribute To The Bard Of The Brahmaputra

Assam Pays Musical Tribute To Dr Bhupen Hazarika on His 14th Death Anniversary |

Guwahati: The air across Assam vibrated with melody and emotion on Wednesday as the state observed the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the “Bard of the Brahmaputra.” From the hills of Kokrajhar to the banks of the Barak, lakhs of people came together in a rare harmony, singing “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” — the song that remains the heartbeat of humanity.

Commemorative programmes were held in 35 districts and 27 subdivisions, transforming towns and villages into living memorials for the legendary musician, lyricist, and cultural philosopher whose words and melodies continue to unite people across generations and boundaries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At Raj Bhavan, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid floral tributes to Dr. Hazarika, describing him as “not merely a musician, but a moral voice for humanity.” He said, “Dr. Hazarika’s music gave expression to the struggles and aspirations of common people. His message of brotherhood and justice remains a guiding light for all of India.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the state’s central programme at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra, Jalukbari, where a massive human chain joined voices to perform “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in unison. The Chief Minister himself joined the chorus, his voice merging with thousands of others in a moment that echoed through the crowd like a prayer.

“This song belongs not just to Assam, but to humanity,” Sarma said. “We are taking steps to get ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ recognised as the Anthem of Humanity by the United Nations. Just as Charaideo Maidam received World Heritage status and Assamese gained Classical Language status, we are confident this dream too will be realised.”

Read Also Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

The Chief Minister noted that nearly two lakh people — students, artistes, and citizens from both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys — joined the statewide event. He thanked the Department of Cultural Affairs, led by Minister Bimal Bora, for orchestrating what he called “a tribute that united the entire state in a single rhythm.”

The day also saw an emotional outpouring from citizens and cultural bodies. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) paid homage at Dighalipukhuri, where floral tributes were offered at Dr. Hazarika’s statue and over 5,000 artistes performed “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”. AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Sammujjal Bhattacharjya renewed long-standing demands — the establishment of university chairs in Hazarika’s name, a dedicated research institute, and renaming Guwahati Railway Station after him. “We repeat these demands every year — this time we expect action, not promises,” he said.

AASU president Utpal Sarma urged the government to expand Hazarika’s samadhi khetra at Jalukbari to accommodate larger gatherings. “If Zubeen Garg’s memorial is to mirror Bhupen Da’s, then Bhupen Da’s samadhi must truly reflect the love and reverence people have for him,” he said.

In Dibrugarh, a 17-minute musical medley of 14 of Hazarika’s immortal songs echoed through the Choukidinghi playground, where 8,000 people — including schoolchildren, cultural troupes, and citizens — sang in tribute. MLA Prashanta Phukan said, “This celebration connects Bhupen Da’s 14th death anniversary with his 100th birth centenary. He continues to live among us through his music.”

Tributes also poured in from Bijni, where local artistes performed his classics under the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Committee, and from Chirang, where 5,000 people gathered at the Bongaigaon Refinery sports ground. Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said, “Bhupen Da’s songs transcend boundaries — they teach unity, humanity, and the dignity of life.”

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, and several other organisations joined citizens in remembering the maestro.

Read Also Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites PM Modi To Inaugurate Major Development Projects

As dusk fell, the strains of “Ganga amar ma, Padma amar ma…” floated through the evening air from countless stages and loudspeakers. Across Assam, candles flickered beside his portraits, children sang his songs, and elders wiped tears of pride and nostalgia.

Fourteen years after his passing, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika remains not just a memory but a movement — a living voice of compassion, courage, and unity that still flows through the veins of Assam like the river he loved so deeply.