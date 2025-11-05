'Rahul Gandhi Pagal Hai': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Congress MP Be Officially Declared 'Mad' Over Indian Army Remark - VIDEO

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati, November 05: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched scathing attack against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks about the Indian Army. Sarma demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be officially declared "mad" for his comments. A video of the Assam CM criticising Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma criticised Gandhi’s remarks and questioned the practicality of his claims in a security context. He said a strong and capable person should serve in the army and claimed Gandhi was making careless suggestions about dividing the force by percentage. Sarma told media that such comments were unacceptable.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi pagal hai. Unka baat hi mat karo. Jo bhi muh me aata hai wahi bolte hai. Abhi, Pakistan ka saath India ka ladai hoga toh Sena mein bhi 10%-20% karega. Kisko sena me hona chahiye? Jo sabse takatwar hai aur Pakistan ko maar sakta hai. Lekin Rahul Gandhi kya bol raha hai? sena me bhi aap 10%-20% shuru karo. Toh mai chahta hu ki Desh Rahul Gandhi ko officially pagal ghoshit kar de.” (Rahul Gandhi is mad. Don’t even talk about him. He says whatever comes to his mouth. Now, if India goes to war with Pakistan, will he also do 10%–20% division in the Army? Who should be in the Army? The one who is the strongest and can fight Pakistan. But what is Rahul Gandhi saying? Start 10%–20% division in the Army as well. So I want the country to officially declare Rahul Gandhi as mad.)

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Against Military

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came during an election rally in Kutumba, ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He criticised the lack of representation of marginalised groups - including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes and minorities - in institutions such as the armed forces, corporate India, bureaucracy and judiciary. Gandhi said the Army is dominated by a small percentage of the population, a comment that ignited a strong political reaction.