 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the investigation was in its final stages and that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure timely submission of the report.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has been directed to submit its chargesheet by December 8, advancing the earlier deadline by nine days.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the investigation was in its final stages and that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure timely submission of the report.

"The chargesheet in Zubeen's case was initially scheduled for December 17, but I have instructed the SIT to complete it by December 8. We are fully prepared from every side," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma said that procedural requirements had slowed the process since the incident occurred outside India, necessitating prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the chargesheet could be filed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

"Because the case involves events that took place on foreign soil, MHA clearance is mandatory. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday to expedite the approval," he said.

Read Also
Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-Old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos
article-image

He added that in the next three to four days, the SIT would formally approach the MHA, and the chargesheet was expected to be filed between December 7 and 10.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes amid growing public outrage and emotional appeals across Assam demanding justice for the late singer, who held an iconic place in the state’s music and film industry.

Zubeen Garg's untimely death has sparked widespread grief and speculation, with fans and opposition leaders alike calling for transparency and accountability in the investigation.

The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has been tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding his death, described by officials as a matter of "deep public sentiment".

Read Also
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament
article-image

CM Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation, assuring that no effort would be spared in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan

VIDEO: 170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

VIDEO: 170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti