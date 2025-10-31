Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

Zubeen Garg's last film as an actor, titled Roi Roi Binale, has hit the big screens today (October 31, 2025). The first show of the Assamese movie started at 5 am in Assam, and after watching the film, Zubeen's fans are getting emotional and crying. A 90-year-old woman, who couldn't even walk, came to the theatre to watch the actor-singer's last film. She was being carried by a man.

The videos of the same are being shared on X (Twitter) by the Assamese media. Check out the videos below...

Assam witnessed an emotional morning as fans of Zubeen Garg broke down after watching his final film, Roi Roi Binale. The movie, which features Zubeen as a blind singer dreaming of touching the sea, pic.twitter.com/g3Ei4gVGVs — SachTheReality (@RealitySach) October 31, 2025

In September this year, Zubeen passed away in Singapore due to drowning in water. Whole Assam was in grief after his demise, and now, everyone is very excited and emotional to watch the actor-singer on the big screen for the last time.

Special Seat For Zubeen Garg In Assam Theatres

A special seat has been kept for Zubeen in the theatres of Assam as a tribute. The pictures of it have gone viral on social media.

Today, the much-awaited film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ released across Assam, and in a heartfelt tribute, a special seat has been reserved for Zubeen in theatres statewide. pic.twitter.com/lswBIpF8x7 — SachTheReality (@RealitySach) October 31, 2025

Roi Roi Binale Gets All Shows In Assam

Reportedly, in Assam, only Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale will be screened, and even new films that are releasing today (October 31, 2025) won't get any shows.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Roi Roi Binale has taken the box office by storm. According to reports, during its advance booking itself the film was sold out for a week.

Bidurbhai, which was released in 2024, is the highest-grossing Assamese film till now with a collection of Rs. 15.75 crore (worldwide gross). It is expected that Roi Roi Binale will break that record.

