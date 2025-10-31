 Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRoi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

Zubeen Garg's last film as an actor, titled Roi Roi Binale, has hit the big screens today (October 31, 2025). The first show of the Assamese movie started at 5 am in Assam, and after watching the film, Zubeen's fans are getting emotional and crying. A 90-year-old woman, who couldn't even walk, came to the theatre to watch the actor-singer's last film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

Zubeen Garg's last film as an actor, titled Roi Roi Binale, has hit the big screens today (October 31, 2025). The first show of the Assamese movie started at 5 am in Assam, and after watching the film, Zubeen's fans are getting emotional and crying. A 90-year-old woman, who couldn't even walk, came to the theatre to watch the actor-singer's last film. She was being carried by a man.

The videos of the same are being shared on X (Twitter) by the Assamese media. Check out the videos below...

In September this year, Zubeen passed away in Singapore due to drowning in water. Whole Assam was in grief after his demise, and now, everyone is very excited and emotional to watch the actor-singer on the big screen for the last time.

Read Also
Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Last Film Releases; Special Seat Kept For Late Singer-Actor In Assam...
article-image

Special Seat For Zubeen Garg In Assam Theatres

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Engineer Assaulted At Kalina Village Road, FIR Registered At Vakola Police station
Mumbai News: BMC Engineer Assaulted At Kalina Village Road, FIR Registered At Vakola Police station
Mumbai Taxi Driver's Innovative Hack To Support Rapper Son; Links QR Code To His YouTube Channel
Mumbai Taxi Driver's Innovative Hack To Support Rapper Son; Links QR Code To His YouTube Channel
UPI Payments From Dussehra To Diwali Hike To ₹17.8 Lakh Crore From ₹15.1 Lakh Crore From The Previous Year
UPI Payments From Dussehra To Diwali Hike To ₹17.8 Lakh Crore From ₹15.1 Lakh Crore From The Previous Year
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate

A special seat has been kept for Zubeen in the theatres of Assam as a tribute. The pictures of it have gone viral on social media.

Read Also
'He Arrived Two Hours Late Like A Real Star': Alisha Chinai Talks About Working With Zubeen Garg On...
article-image

Roi Roi Binale Gets All Shows In Assam

Reportedly, in Assam, only Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale will be screened, and even new films that are releasing today (October 31, 2025) won't get any shows.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Roi Roi Binale has taken the box office by storm. According to reports, during its advance booking itself the film was sold out for a week.

Bidurbhai, which was released in 2024, is the highest-grossing Assamese film till now with a collection of Rs. 15.75 crore (worldwide gross). It is expected that Roi Roi Binale will break that record.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good Boy Review: Ben Leonberg's Canine Horror Is Eerie, Tender & Unconventional

Good Boy Review: Ben Leonberg's Canine Horror Is Eerie, Tender & Unconventional

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer...

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer...

OTT Releases This Week: Kantara: Chapter 1 To The Witcher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows...

OTT Releases This Week: Kantara: Chapter 1 To The Witcher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows...

'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over...

'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over...