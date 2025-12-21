'It Flung Me Across Car & I Bashed My Head...': Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Traumatised' After Car Accident In Mumbai - WATCH

Nora Fatehi | Via Instagram

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi was involved in a serious car accident in Mumbai around 3 pm on Friday, December 20, while she was heading to the Sunburn Festival 2025, where she was set to join DJ David Guetta on stage. Following the accident, Nora shared a health update, opening up about the incident and revealing that she is slightly ‘traumatised’ after a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle.

Nora Fatehi Says She Is 'Traumatised' After Car Accident

Hours after the accident, Nora took to her Instagram Stories and was heard saying, "A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window."

'That Could Have Ended Terribly'

She added, "I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with."

Further, she stated that she has always been against the idea of alcohol and has never consumed it, nor does she use drugs or weed, anything that puts a person in a different state of mind or level of alertness, which she neither promotes nor enjoys being around. Nora added that one of the main reasons is that drinking and driving puts people in harm’s way. Expressing her frustration, she said it was shocking that in 2025, this is still a conversation she has to have.

'Thank God I Am Alive'

Nora shared, "Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive. I'm not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatised."

Nora Fatehi On Performing With David Guetta After Accident

Despite the accident, Nora went ahead and fulfilled her commitments, performing with David Guetta on the Sunburn 2025 stage. While several people questioned her decision to perform so soon after the incident, Nora clarified that she does not let anything get in the way of her work, ambition, or the opportunities she receives. She added that no drunk driver was going to take away a moment she had worked too hard to achieve.

Nora also concluded by expressing gratitude to people who reached out to check on her well-being.